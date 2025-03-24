Sign inSubscribe
CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD:  The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a joint venture between Fly Jinnah Services (Private) Limited and Air Arabia Academy LLC. The two companies will set up a new training institute, Fly Jinnah T3 Flight Academy (Private) Limited, to offer aviation training services in Pakistan.

As per details the Commission evaluated the pre-merger application submitted by the two parties under the Competition (Merger Control) Regulations, 2016. As per the agreement, both parties will jointly invest in the new company to establish the training institute. 

The competition assessment revealed that the transaction is of a conglomerate nature, with no horizontal overlaps between the parties. Fly Jinnah operates in commercial airline services, while Air Arabia Academy is engaged in aviation training in the UAE. The joint venture, being a full-function entity, is expected to operate independently and enhance the availability and quality of aviation training services in Pakistan.

The CCP’s evaluation concluded that the transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen competition or create a dominant position in the relevant market. Therefore, the merger has been authorized under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Act.

This collaboration is anticipated to contribute positively to the aviation sector by strengthening technical training infrastructure and creating opportunities for skill development.

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

