China seeks to attract investment from Apple, Pfizer, and leading U.S. companies

China is stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment as Vice Premier He Lifeng met with top executives from Apple, Pfizer, Mastercard, Cargill, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, and Corning on Sunday.

The discussions focused on strengthening business ties and reinforcing China’s position as a key market for multinational companies.

At the China Development Forum, Premier Li Qiang urged global markets to remain open to counter rising instability and uncertainty. He also promised more proactive macroeconomic policies to support growth, as China looks to stimulate domestic consumption and offset the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The event saw participation from 86 company representatives from 21 countries, with American firms making up the largest group of attendees.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade reinforced its commitment to foreign investment, stating that Apple is welcome to deepen its supply-chain cooperation in China. The council’s chairman, Ren Hongbin, held discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday.

China’s push for investment comes as geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds intensify. The U.S. has imposed 20% tariffs on Chinese goods, citing concerns over fentanyl production, further straining trade relations. Despite this, corporate leaders remain engaged, with U.S. Republican Senator Steve Daines leading a delegation of American executives to meet with Premier Li Qiang, providing them with an opportunity to discuss the business environment in China.

Despite reports indicating fewer U.S. CEOs attended this year’s forum compared to last year, some executives expressed confidence in China’s long-term growth. Corning CEO Wendell Weeks reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in China for decades to come, while Amway CEO Michael Nelson noted that despite ongoing tariff concerns, the company remains focused on the Chinese market.

With a commitment to improving its business environment and maintaining an open economy, China continues to signal its readiness to attract global investment and sustain economic growth despite external pressures.