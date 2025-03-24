Climate-related disasters cause over $4.3 trillion in losses and 2 million deaths since 1970: WMO report

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), climate-related disasters have resulted in economic losses exceeding $4.3 trillion and have claimed more than two million lives globally between 1970 and 2021.

In a statement marking World Meteorological Day on March 23, WMO Secretary-General Prof. Celeste Saulo noted that while economic costs continue to rise, the death toll from these disasters has declined, with advancements in saving lives. He emphasized the progress made in early warnings, but highlighted that the frequency and intensity of climate impacts are increasing.

The WMO also reported that the last decade was the hottest on record, with 2024 predicted to be the first calendar year to temporarily surpass 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. “Extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, storms, and floods, are becoming more frequent and intense,” the organization stated.

This year’s World Meteorological Day theme, “Closing the Early Warnings Gap Together,” focuses on the importance of enhancing early warning systems to protect communities. The WMO’s initiative, “Early Warnings for All,” aims to ensure that everyone worldwide is protected by such systems by 2027. As of 2024, 108 countries have developed multi-hazard early warning capabilities, more than double the number of countries in 2015.

The WMO stresses the need for greater international cooperation to improve forecasting and data sharing, along with increased investment in technologies and resources. It also calls for clearer and more accessible warnings to help communities respond to emerging hazards.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reinforced the need for strong political support for the initiative, greater collaboration between governments, businesses, and communities, and a significant boost in financial support, particularly by expanding the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks.

The WMO’s recent “State of the Global Climate” report confirmed that 2024 is likely the warmest year on record since the start of global observations 175 years ago. The report also highlights alarming trends, such as the highest levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide in 800,000 years, record sea-ice losses, and a rapid rate of sea level rise.

The report attributes the unprecedented global temperatures in 2023 and 2024 to rising greenhouse gas emissions, along with the transition from a cooling La Nina to a warming El Nino event, among other contributing factors.