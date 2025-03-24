Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dubai joins top 5 global fintech hubs, solidifying its financial leadership

Dubai’s rise in the Global Financial Centre Index underscores the DIFC’s pivotal role in shaping the city as a major player in the fintech sector.

By Monitoring Desk

Dubai has secured a spot among the top five cities worldwide for fintech, as revealed in the latest Global Financial Centre Index (GFCI) rankings. This recognition highlights the significant contributions of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which has been instrumental in driving the city’s financial success over the past two decades.

Published on Friday by Z/Yen, the City of London’s leading commercial think tank, the rankings place New York at the forefront of the global fintech industry, followed by London, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Dubai. Notably, Dubai, along with Abu Dhabi, continues to dominate as the top financial hub in the MENA region.

DIFC, a special economic zone established in 2004, has grown to become a vital financial center for companies operating across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets. The zone is home to numerous hedge funds, luxury hotels, art galleries, upscale restaurants, and family offices.

Currently, DIFC hosts about thirteen of the world’s top 100 hedge funds, and its family offices manage over $1.2 trillion in assets, according to Bloomberg. This growth is poised to accelerate, with Dubai recently unveiling new regulations that will enable businesses in its free zones to scale faster, reduce costs, and access broader markets.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, expressed pride in Dubai’s financial success, stating, “As one of only eight cities globally recognized as a leader in the financial industry, we’re shaping the future of global finance and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda.” He further added, “Dubai’s emergence as a top-five global fintech hub reflects our commitment to innovation, driven by the forward-thinking initiatives of DIFC.”

The GFCI report ranks 119 financial centers around the world, combining professional assessments and quantitative data. New York tops the overall rankings, followed by London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and San Francisco. Dubai climbed four places to secure 12th in the global financial center rankings, with Mumbai and New Delhi ranking 52nd and 60th, respectively.

Key sectors such as finance, banking, investment management, trading, and insurance continue to be dominated by New York, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. However, Dubai’s strong performance in the fintech space cements its growing influence on the global financial landscape.

Previous article
Consumers to get Rs 0.50/unit relief as govt revises agreements with 7 IPPs
Next article
Pakistan and Italy explore joint ventures in energy sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan and Italy explore joint ventures in energy sector

Both countries express optimism about strengthening collaboration in oil, gas, and energy technologies to drive innovation and economic growth.

Consumers to get Rs 0.50/unit relief as govt revises agreements with 7 IPPs

CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia

Dollar holds below three-week high as markets await trade tariff clarity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.