FBR extends deadline for filing tax and excise returns

The new deadline for submitting returns for February 2025 has been set for March 27, 2025, following an extension by the Federal Board of Revenue.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing Sales Tax and Federal Excise Returns for the tax period of February 2025. The new deadline for submission is now March 27, 2025, providing taxpayers with additional time to file their returns.

In an official notice, FBR instructed Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayer Offices (MTO), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to ensure compliance with the updated deadline.

The extension has been granted under the powers conferred by section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005. Previously, the due date for submitting these returns was set for March 18, 2025.

