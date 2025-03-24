Minister rejects reports of sugar prices reaching Rs. 180 per kg

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has dismissed reports claiming that sugar is being sold for Rs. 180 per kilogram, stressing that the country has ample sugar stocks and there is no shortage of the commodity.

Speaking on the matter of sugar prices, he assured the public that the retail price will not exceed Rs. 164 per kg, and the ex-mill price will remain capped at Rs. 159 per kg. The minister made it clear that the federal government, in cooperation with provincial authorities, would take stern action against anyone attempting to raise the price of sugar beyond these limits.

Hussain also highlighted that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has set up stalls at the tehsil level during Ramadan, where sugar is being sold at Rs. 130 per kg. Additionally, the commodity is available at Rs. 153 per kg at Utility Stores across the country.