Pakistan and Italy explore joint ventures in energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Italy have shown strong interest in expanding their collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas, as they explore potential joint ventures and new opportunities for cooperation. The discussions took place during a meeting between Ali Pervaiz Malik, Pakistan’s newly-appointed Minister for Petroleum, and Marilina Armellin, the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, on Monday.

The meeting focused on areas such as energy exploration, technology transfer, and investment opportunities in the energy sector. Minister Malik emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international partnerships to overcome energy challenges and stimulate economic growth. He recognized Italy’s expertise in energy production and invited Italian energy companies to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF’25), a key platform for exploring investment in the country’s natural resources.

Ambassador Armellin expressed Italy’s continued interest in supporting Pakistan’s energy sector, stressing the importance of building strong partnerships to promote sustainability and innovation in energy production.

Both sides agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation, aiming to advance their energy industries and enhance mutual benefits in the sector.