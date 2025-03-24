Sign inSubscribe
Plastic manufacturer firm powers up with new 1 MW solar project

SPEL Limited fulfills 25% of annual electricity needs through green energy; total installed capacity now stands at 3.55 MW

By News Desk

SPEL Limited, formerly Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited, has announced the successful activation of its 1 MW solar power project, further enhancing its commitment to renewable energy, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday 

“We are pleased to announce another milestone in our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative. SPEL has successfully energized a 1 MW solar power project, complementing our previously installed 2.55 MW of green energy,” read the company’s notice.  

The new addition brings the company’s total solar capacity to 3.55 MW, which now meets approximately 23% to 25% of its annual electricity requirements through clean, green energy sources.

The company’s renewable energy efforts align with its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative. The achievement highlights SPEL’s dedication to sustainable practices and reinforces its role in contributing to a greener, cleaner Pakistan. 

The installation of the new solar project complements the previously installed 2.55 MW of green energy.

Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of plastic auto parts, plastic packaging for food and FMCG industry and moulds & dies.

