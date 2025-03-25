Chinese AI startup DeepSeek unveils advanced V3 model

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has launched a major upgrade to its large language model, DeepSeek-V3-0324, further escalating competition with U.S. tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The new model, now available on AI development platform Hugging Face, delivers enhanced reasoning and coding capabilities, outperforming its predecessor in benchmark tests across multiple technical metrics.

DeepSeek has quickly positioned itself as a formidable contender in the global AI landscape, rolling out advanced models that rival Western alternatives while maintaining lower operational costs. The company first introduced its V3 model in December, followed by the R1 model in January.