Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek unveils advanced V3 model

The new model delivers enhanced reasoning and coding capabilities, outperforming its predecessor in benchmark tests across multiple technical metrics

By Monitoring Desk

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has launched a major upgrade to its large language model, DeepSeek-V3-0324, further escalating competition with U.S. tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The new model, now available on AI development platform Hugging Face, delivers enhanced reasoning and coding capabilities, outperforming its predecessor in benchmark tests across multiple technical metrics.

DeepSeek has quickly positioned itself as a formidable contender in the global AI landscape, rolling out advanced models that rival Western alternatives while maintaining lower operational costs. The company first introduced its V3 model in December, followed by the R1 model in January.

Previous article
Alibaba to resume hiring after 12 quarters of workforce cuts
Next article
NTC collects Rs40 billion in anti-dumping duties over 25 years
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

OGDCL
Headlines

OGDC completes Reko Diq feasibility study, confirms $627mn investment

Company secures 8.33% share in $5.6 billion project; phase 1 to process 45 million tonnes annually, with 13.1 million tonnes of copper, 17.9 million ounces of gold expected

Hyundai announces $21 billion investment in U.S.

CDNS achieves Rs 22 billion target in Islamic finance investments in eight months

Antimony deposits discovered in Balochistan, OGDCL, PMDC to launch joint venture for mineral exploration

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.