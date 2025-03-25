Sign inSubscribe
Federal govt decides to privatize PIA

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to privatize Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), approving the sale of 51 percent to 100 percent of its shares.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, here today.

According to Ishaq Dar, the privatization of PIA will reduce the financial burden on the national treasury. He emphasized that the government aims to unlock the full potential of the airline.

Following privatization, administrative control of PIA will also be transferred.

The deputy prime minister stated that the decision has been taken in the national interest to ensure the airline’s long-term sustainability.

INP
INP

