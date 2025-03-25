Mining activity in Balochistan’s Duki drops by over 50% amid security concerns

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reported a more than 50% decline in mining activity in Duki, Balochistan, due to ongoing security risks and the closure of several mines.

The report sheds light on the security risks, poor working conditions, and lack of emergency support that have left workers both fearful for their safety and facing significant financial difficulties due to limited employment opportunities.

The report highlights that workers have been discouraged from living near the mines, with many forced to commute long distances daily to their workplaces.

Historically, the coal fields in Duki have been an important source of employment and economic activity for the region. However, recent closures and the deteriorating safety conditions have raised concerns over the well-being of local communities.

In October 2024, a militant attack on the mines resulted in the deaths of at least 21 miners. Following the attack, miners went on strike, and many mines were shut down in response to safety concerns.

The HRCP report also pointed out that security failures and the lack of emergency response services have exacerbated the crisis. Workers remain vulnerable to attacks with no immediate law enforcement assistance available.

Despite the dangers, many continue to work in hazardous conditions due to financial necessity, living under constant threat of workplace accidents and violence.

The HRCP has called on the government to take urgent action to improve security at the mines, ensure access to emergency medical and rescue services, and implement stronger safety measures to protect the workers.

The report also emphasizes the long-term impact of declining mining activities on the local community, which has historically depended on the coal industry for employment and economic stability.