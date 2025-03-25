NTC collects Rs40 billion in anti-dumping duties over 25 years

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission (NTC) has collected Rs40 billion in revenue over the last 25 years by imposing anti-dumping duties on more than 100 imported products.

Operating under the Ministry of Commerce since 2000, the NTC enforces trade remedy laws to shield domestic industries from unfair competition caused by dumped and subsidized imports.

Dumping occurs when a foreign company exports goods to Pakistan at prices lower than those charged in its home market, which can harm local industries by reducing sales, eroding market share, and driving down prices. Anti-dumping measures aim to counteract these effects and ensure fair trade practices.

Since its inception, the NTC has conducted 150 investigations into suspected dumping cases, leading to anti-dumping duties in 114 cases.

The chemical sector saw the highest number of investigations, with 59 cases reviewed and duties imposed on 49. The steel industry followed, with 37 cases investigated and duties applied in 26.

Currently, the NTC is conducting multiple investigations into the dumping of galvanized steel coils, aluminum beverage cans, paperboard, polyester filament yarn, and BOPP self-adhesive tape from China, UAE, Jordan, and Sri Lanka. The commission has also levied duties on imports related to iron and steel, chemicals, paper, tiles, textiles, and other industries—creating a fairer trade environment, encouraging industrial expansion, generating employment, and boosting exports.

Decisions made by the NTC can be appealed at the Anti-Dumping Appellate Tribunal (ADAT) or challenged in high courts. In February and March 2025, the ADAT resolved 60 appeals from 148 importers contesting anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn, cold-rolled coils (CRC), PVC resin, and galvanized steel coils, among others.

Foreign governments can also contest the imposition of anti-dumping duties at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Beyond enforcing trade remedies, the NTC provides legal and technical guidance to Pakistani exporters facing similar actions abroad and advises the government on enhancing industrial competitiveness, export promotion, and customs tariff reforms.