OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap to oversee global growth and partnerships

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap will lead the company’s global expansion and corporate partnerships, CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday.

The move comes as the Microsoft-backed AI firm strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry. Altman will shift focus toward OpenAI’s research and product development while continuing to oversee overall company strategy.

As part of its growth initiatives, OpenAI is collaborating with SoftBank Group and Oracle to develop a network of data centers under the $500 billion Stargate project, designed to support AI workloads.

“Brad will lead our global deployment, focusing on business strategy, key partnerships, infrastructure, and operational excellence to maximize the impact of our research,” Altman said.

Lightcap, who previously worked with Altman at venture capital firm Y Combinator, joined OpenAI in 2018. Meanwhile, Chief Research Officer Mark Chen’s role has been expanded to integrate research and product development.

OpenAI is also refining its product offerings as it seeks to attract fresh investment. The company is currently in the process of raising $40 billion to support its transition into a for-profit entity, a move it says is essential for funding advanced AI development. In October, OpenAI secured $6.6 billion in funding, underscoring the growing financial demands of artificial intelligence innovation.