Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap to oversee global growth and partnerships

Sam Altman will shift focus toward OpenAI’s research and product development while continuing to oversee overall company strategy

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap will lead the company’s global expansion and corporate partnerships, CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday.

The move comes as the Microsoft-backed AI firm strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry. Altman will shift focus toward OpenAI’s research and product development while continuing to oversee overall company strategy.

As part of its growth initiatives, OpenAI is collaborating with SoftBank Group and Oracle to develop a network of data centers under the $500 billion Stargate project, designed to support AI workloads.

“Brad will lead our global deployment, focusing on business strategy, key partnerships, infrastructure, and operational excellence to maximize the impact of our research,” Altman said.

Lightcap, who previously worked with Altman at venture capital firm Y Combinator, joined OpenAI in 2018. Meanwhile, Chief Research Officer Mark Chen’s role has been expanded to integrate research and product development.

OpenAI is also refining its product offerings as it seeks to attract fresh investment. The company is currently in the process of raising $40 billion to support its transition into a for-profit entity, a move it says is essential for funding advanced AI development. In October, OpenAI secured $6.6 billion in funding, underscoring the growing financial demands of artificial intelligence innovation.

Previous article
OGDC completes Reko Diq feasibility study, confirms $627mn investment
Next article
India slaps Samsung with tax demand of $601 million for telecom imports
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

OGDCL
Headlines

OGDC completes Reko Diq feasibility study, confirms $627mn investment

Company secures 8.33% share in $5.6 billion project; phase 1 to process 45 million tonnes annually, with 13.1 million tonnes of copper, 17.9 million ounces of gold expected

Hyundai announces $21 billion investment in U.S.

CDNS achieves Rs 22 billion target in Islamic finance investments in eight months

Antimony deposits discovered in Balochistan, OGDCL, PMDC to launch joint venture for mineral exploration

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.