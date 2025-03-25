Pakistan’s first 120KW fast EV charging station launched

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, inaugurated Pakistan’s inaugural 120KW fast-charging station on Tuesday, developed by GoGreen Avenue, according to a statement from the Power Division.

During the ceremony in Islamabad, Minister Leghari emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to promoting clean energy and green mobility. He noted that initiatives like this are pivotal in transforming both the country’s energy and transportation sectors.

He underscored that the launch of the fast-charging station represents a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan.

In a related policy announcement, the minister revealed a major reduction in the cost of electric vehicle charging, with rates dropping from Rs71 to Rs39 per unit. This price cut is designed to make EVs more affordable and encourage wider adoption among consumers.

Leghari also praised the collaboration between the public and private sectors that made this initiative possible, highlighting the vital role private sector investments play in advancing Pakistan’s sustainability objectives.

Furthermore, he reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting green energy projects that offer both environmental and economic benefits. “The inauguration of this fast-charging station is a key milestone in Pakistan’s vision to build a sustainable energy infrastructure,” the minister concluded.