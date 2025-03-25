PPL, POGC discover gas in Sindh’s kirthar block

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and its joint venture partner, Polish Oil and Gas Company (POGC), have discovered natural gas at the Rafat-1 exploratory well in the Kirthar Block, located in District Dadu, Sindh.

According to a disclosure sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), POGC holds a 70% working interest as the operator, while PPL owns a 30% stake in the joint venture.

The Rafat-1 well was spudded on September 20, 2024, targeting the Pab Formation for hydrocarbon potential. Drilling reached a total depth of 2,514 meters on December 18, 2024. Encouraged by wireline log results and drilling data, drill stem testing (DST) was performed, revealing gas at the surface. However, due to the reservoir’s extremely tight nature, hydraulic fracturing was conducted to enhance productivity.

Following the fracturing and additional wireline perforations, the well was successfully completed and subjected to a completion integrity test (CIT). Rigless testing later confirmed that Rafat-1 is producing gas at a rate of 1.10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMScfd) on a 48/64″ choke, with a flowing wellhead pressure (FWHP) of ~110 psi.

While the Rafat-1 discovery is considered a relatively small find, PPL stated that it underscores the joint venture’s commitment to ongoing exploration and Pakistan’s energy security.

This disclosure was made in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX regulations for investor awareness.