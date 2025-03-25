P@SHA calls on PM to introduce special package for IT sector in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Zohaib Khan, the former Chairman of the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce a special package for the IT industry in the upcoming national budget.

In a statement, Khan emphasized that with the Prime Minister’s clear vision for a digital and knowledge-driven economy, highlighted by initiatives such as Uraaan Pakistan, it is essential to implement strong policy reforms and incentives to foster long-term growth in the IT sector.

Khan pointed out that Pakistan’s IT industry is set to achieve approximately $3.6 billion in exports this year. This accomplishment is a result of the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) dedicated focus on the sector, along with the continuous efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and other key stakeholders. However, to sustain and build on this progress, Khan stressed that Pakistan needs to take extraordinary measures to position itself as a global leader in technology.

“A comprehensive IT package is crucial to unlocking the full potential of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem,” Khan said. “The government should implement policies that ease business operations, relax tax burdens, provide targeted funding for skill development, promote a strong Brand Pakistan campaign, and fully utilize the incentives offered by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) for the IT industry.”

With the national budget approaching, Khan described this as a critical moment for the government to show its commitment to an industry that has the potential to drive economic growth, create high-value employment, and significantly increase exports.

He added, “With the right policies and support, Pakistan’s IT sector could easily exceed $5 billion in exports in the near future. However, this will require bold decisions and immediate action from the government.”