Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Canada halts Tesla rebates as U.S. trade dispute escalates

All rebate claims would undergo individual investigations before any payments are approved, says Canadian Transport Minister

By Monitoring Desk

Canada has suspended all rebate payments for Tesla and barred the company from future electric vehicle incentive programs, Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, following a wave of new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Freeland stated that all rebate claims would undergo individual investigations before any payments are approved. Additionally, she directed the transport department to revise eligibility rules for future incentive programs to exclude Tesla for as long as U.S. tariffs against Canada remain in place.

The freeze affects C$43 million ($30.11 million) in rebate payments to Tesla, with the decision coming just ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement of a general election on April 28. The Toronto Star previously reported that Tesla dealerships had submitted an unusually high number of rebate claims before the program ended in January, including a Quebec City dealership that documented over 4,000 sales in a single weekend, amounting to nearly C$20 million in subsidies.

Earlier this month, Toronto halted financial incentives for Tesla vehicles used as taxis or ride-share vehicles due to ongoing trade disputes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a key Trump ally, has also been leading efforts within the White House to streamline federal government operations as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Previous article
Pakistan’s GDP grows by 1.73% in Q2 FY2024-25 despite industrial decline
Next article
Oil sector struggles with Rs 35 billion loss due to tax waive
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

South Korea raises security concerns over China’s expanding Yellow Sea operations

South Korea deploys a floating platform in a disputed area of the Yellow Sea in response to China's increasing construction of structures in the region

Pakistan, China continue talks on security of Chinese workers

Oil sector struggles with Rs 35 billion loss due to tax waive

Pakistan’s GDP grows by 1.73% in Q2 FY2024-25 despite industrial decline

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.