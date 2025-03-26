Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt halts solar buyback rate reduction after cabinet pushback

Federal cabinet delays approval of revised solar net metering policy, seeking further review

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday postponed the approval of the proposed solar net metering policy, following dissatisfaction among several cabinet members, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The decision to delay the policy came during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, who subsequently instructed the Power Division to review and revise the proposal.

The government had initially planned to reduce the buyback tariff for solar users from Rs. 27 per unit to Rs. 8-9 per unit, citing concerns that the previous rate was placing undue pressure on grid consumers. However, this revision faced strong opposition, leading to its postponement and prompting the government to revisit the policy.

Prime Minister Sharif’s cabinet expressed concerns over the impact the revised buyback rate would have on solar energy adoption, a key part of Pakistan’s renewable energy goals. The cabinet decided to send the policy back to the Power Division for further consultations and revisions to ensure a more balanced approach.

In a related development, Prime Minister Sharif praised the country’s successful staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which saw the review of the first phase of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility. The IMF approved an additional $1.3 billion to support climate change initiatives, further bolstering Pakistan’s financial standing.

During the meeting, the cabinet also approved a reduction in electricity prices by leveraging savings from lower petroleum costs. In addition, agreements between the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and bagasse-fired power plants were greenlit under new terms.

Further approvals included the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act, 2025, which seeks to enhance transparency and accountability, and amendments to tax regulations in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Program. The cabinet also ratified the Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which reinstates tax rebates for full-time teachers and researchers.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to long-term economic stability, urging national unity to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity.

Previous article
US expands export blacklist, targeting 80 companies from multiple countries, including Pakistan
Next article
Govt decides to consult all stakeholders on net metering policy after backlash
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise on U.S. Venezuela tariff threat

Brent crude futures climb 49 cents to $73.51 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increases by 48 cents to $69.48

U.S. dollar edges higher on economic uncertainty

Tesla to begin sales in Saudi Arabia next month

BYD aims to sell 800,000 cars abroad this year, doubling 2024 figures

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.