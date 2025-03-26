Gwadar Free Zone set to launch exports with first shipment of Potassium Sulphate 

Exports from the Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) are set to begin, marking a significant step towards making the port operational on a sustainable basis and boosting its role in the international market.

According to a news report, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has played a crucial role in promoting exports from the zone.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) recently discussed a summary from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the export of Potassium Sulphate Fertilizer from Gwadar Port. The committee approved an exemption for M/s Agven Private Limited, a company operating in the Gwadar North Free Zone, to export up to 10,000 tonnes of potassium sulphate fertilizer annually or 50% of its actual production, whichever is lower, until December 2025.

This approval is seen as a groundbreaking move, as it will not only help kickstart exports from the GFZ but also encourage other businesses to invest in the zone.

The SIFC’s role in facilitating the exemption from the Export Policy Order for GFZ is being viewed as a positive step toward fostering export-oriented businesses in the region.

Samad Khan, CEO of Agven Pvt Limited, estimates that exports from their plant will reach around $7 million in 2025. With increased export approval and plant expansions, he predicts the potential for exports to grow to around $80 million within the next 2-3 years.