IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement 

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the first review of its economic program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The discussions took place from February 24 to March 14, 2025, in Karachi and Islamabad, and continued virtually thereafter.

The agreement includes a new 28-month arrangement under the RSF, providing Pakistan with total access of approximately $1.3 billion (SDR 1 billion). Subject to IMF Executive Board approval, Pakistan will gain access to about $1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the program to around $2.0 billion.

In a statement, IMF noted Pakistan’s significant progress over the past 18 months in restoring macroeconomic stability, despite global challenges. It highlighted improvements in inflation, financial conditions, and external balances. However, IMF also warned of elevated risks, including potential policy slippages, global financial tightening, and climate-related challenges.

According to the statement, the Pakistani authorities have committed to further strengthening public finances, ensuring price stability, and enhancing fiscal and monetary policies to support private sector-led growth. Key reforms under the RSF-supported program include continued fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization, structural energy reforms, and climate resilience initiatives.