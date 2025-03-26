Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise on U.S. Venezuela tariff threat

Brent crude futures climb 49 cents to $73.51 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increases by 48 cents to $69.48

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as concerns over tighter global supply grew following the U.S. threat of tariffs on nations purchasing Venezuelan crude and a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures climbed 49 cents to $73.51 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 48 cents to $69.48. Both benchmarks reached their highest levels in three weeks during the previous session.

The trade of Venezuelan oil to China came to a halt on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order authorizing 25% tariffs on imports from any country buying Venezuelan crude. This move added fresh uncertainty to global oil flows just days after Washington imposed sanctions on China’s imports of Iranian oil.

China, Venezuela’s top oil buyer, is now waiting for further clarification on how the tariffs will be enforced.

Last week, Washington also expanded sanctions on Iran’s oil sales, targeting independent Chinese refiners and vessels involved in transporting Iranian crude. These measures have contributed to a tightening in the global oil market as traders assess the impact of shifting supply routes.

Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude inventories dropped by 4.6 million barrels last week, exceeding expectations of a 1-million-barrel decline and signaling strong demand. The official U.S. government report on crude stockpiles is expected later on Wednesday.

Oil price gains were partially capped by an agreement between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia to pause attacks at sea and on energy infrastructure, with Washington pushing to lift certain sanctions on Moscow. Both Kyiv and Moscow have stated they will rely on Washington to enforce the terms of the agreement, while expressing skepticism about the other side’s commitment.

Despite the price increase, concerns remain over potential economic slowdowns resulting from Trump’s tariffs, which could limit further gains in the oil market.

Previous article
U.S. dollar edges higher on economic uncertainty
Next article
Denmark’s $2b investment in Pakistan’s port sector moving forward with Danish investors actively: Minister
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.