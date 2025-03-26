Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, China continue talks on security of Chinese workers

China pushes Pakistan to allow its own security personnel for Chinese citizens, while Pakistan maintains that security is its national responsibility

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and China are engaged in ongoing discussions to enhance security measures for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, said on Wednesday.

The talks have gained urgency following a series of attacks on Chinese workers, including the Karachi airport bombing last October that killed two Chinese engineers returning to a power plant. In Balochistan, Chinese projects have been targeted, with accusations against Beijing of exploiting the region’s mineral resources.

China has been pushing Pakistan to allow its own security personnel to protect thousands of Chinese citizens working in the country, amid rising safety concerns. However, Pakistan maintains that security is its “national responsibility” and is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese workers.

Speaking at the Boao Forum in Hainan, China, Hashmi emphasized the close cooperation between the two countries in intelligence sharing and security planning. “We keep our Chinese friends informed of the steps we are taking, so it’s a work in progress,” he said.

With billions of dollars invested through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), securing Chinese workers remains a priority to maintain the momentum of economic cooperation. Hashmi reaffirmed Pakistan’s ability to combat security threats, stating, “It’s a complex security environment, but we have the capability to resolve, counter, and defeat these terrorist forces.”

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

