Pakistan seeks Chinese investment, not aid: FinMin

At the Boao Forum 2025, Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan's shift towards Chinese investment in agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb stated on Wednesday that Pakistan aims to transition from receiving aid to attracting investment and technical collaboration from China.

In an interview with CGTN Urdu during the Boao Forum for Asia 2025 in China, Aurangzeb emphasized agriculture, artificial intelligence, and technology as the primary sectors where China’s investments would be welcomed.

He pointed to successful collaborations under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), such as Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy projects, as a testament to the potential of this partnership. Additionally, he discussed the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate Pakistan’s agricultural sector, referencing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China last year, which focused on exploring vertical farming and agricultural universities.

As part of these initiatives, 1,000 Pakistani students and agricultural specialists will be sent to China soon for training and skills development. Aurangzeb also commended China’s leadership in green projects and environmental sustainability, highlighting Pakistan’s strong desire to learn from these advancements.

