Govt extends gas supply to urea sector until June 2025 to ensure steady fertilizer supply

The government has extended gas supply to the urea sector for an additional three months, ensuring a continuous supply of the vital fertilizer for farmers until June 30, 2025, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, with Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum SAPM Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials in attendance.

Officials expressed confidence in the current urea stock levels and reiterated their commitment to maintaining stability in the market. Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain assured that the government would work closely with stakeholders to avoid disruptions in the urea supply chain and prevent price fluctuations that could impact farmers.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains focused on securing the country’s agricultural needs and stabilizing the market for farmers, the statement added.