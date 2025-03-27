Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt extends gas supply to urea sector until June 2025 to ensure steady fertilizer supply

Urea supply to farmers secured for three more months; government commits to market stability and price control

By News Desk

The government has extended gas supply to the urea sector for an additional three months, ensuring a continuous supply of the vital fertilizer for farmers until June 30, 2025, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, with Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum SAPM Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials in attendance.

Officials expressed confidence in the current urea stock levels and reiterated their commitment to maintaining stability in the market. Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain assured that the government would work closely with stakeholders to avoid disruptions in the urea supply chain and prevent price fluctuations that could impact farmers.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains focused on securing the country’s agricultural needs and stabilizing the market for farmers, the statement added.

Previous article
Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China almost triple in first two months of 2025
Next article
PDWP approves four development projects worth over Rs5 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.