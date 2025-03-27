Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

GTR Tyre announces temporary plant closure

Company to close operations from April 3 to 4, 2025, with plans to resume work on April 5

By News Desk

Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday that the company will temporarily close its plant operations on April 3, 2025, in light of the Eid holidays and scheduled maintenance work. 

The company will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025, in accordance with the Eid holiday schedule announced by the government. 

Additionally, there is a local holiday in the Province of Sindh on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Operations at the plant will resume on Saturday, April 5, 2025. GTR Tyre assured the PSX and stakeholders that any significant updates regarding the maintenance work will be shared accordingly. 

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company, incorporated on March 7, 1963, is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tyres and tubes for automobiles and motorcycles.

Previous article
PM urges youth to contribute to economic self-sufficiency
Next article
KSE-100 firms report Rs1.62trn in earnings and Rs750bn in cash dividends for 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.