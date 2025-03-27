GTR Tyre announces temporary plant closure

Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday that the company will temporarily close its plant operations on April 3, 2025, in light of the Eid holidays and scheduled maintenance work.

The company will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025, in accordance with the Eid holiday schedule announced by the government.

Additionally, there is a local holiday in the Province of Sindh on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Operations at the plant will resume on Saturday, April 5, 2025. GTR Tyre assured the PSX and stakeholders that any significant updates regarding the maintenance work will be shared accordingly.

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company, incorporated on March 7, 1963, is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tyres and tubes for automobiles and motorcycles.