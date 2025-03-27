IRSA approves April water distribution with 43% shortfall; Full kharif plan deferred

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory

Committee (IAC) has approved water availability for only the month

of April 2025, with a projected system shortfall of 43 percent.

The decision was made during a crucial IAC meeting held on March

26, 2025, under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir,

Chairman IRSA and Member IRSA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee, which met to finalize the anticipated water

availability criteria for the Kharif 2025 season (April 1 to September

30), opted to defer a full-season allocation due to uncertain climate

projections. The water situation will be reassessed in the first week of

May 2025.

The meeting was attended by all IRSA members, representatives of

the Chief Engineering Advisor (Ministry of Water Resources),

secretaries of Punjab and Sindh’s Irrigation Departments, senior

officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, technical

experts from WAPDA, Tarbela and Mangla Dams, and senior

representatives of provincial agriculture departments.

During the session, the IAC reviewed the system operation for the

Rabi 2024-25 season (October–March), which closed with an 18%

shortage—slightly higher than the anticipated 16%.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of

below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures for April to

June 2025, particularly across the northern and southern regions.

Additionally, winter snowfall in the Indus and Jhelum catchments was

31% below normal—measuring only 26.8 inches compared to the usual 49.7 inches—suggesting weaker river inflows in the coming

months.

Taking into account these concerning hydrological and climatic

indicators, the committee decided to approve allocations only for

April, pending further data in May 2025.