NEPRA defers decision on Rs0.30 per unit tariff relief for power

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has deferred its decision on granting a Rs0.30 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs for February 2025 under the monthly Fuel Charges

Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.The proposal, submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) on behalf of power distribution

companies (DISCOs), was taken up during a public hearing held at NEPRA headquarters on Wednesday. The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar and attended by stakeholders from across the power sector.

According to CPPA-G’s request, the proposed reduction of Rs0.2984

per unit was based on actual fuel costs of Rs8.2292 per unit incurred

in February 2025, compared to the reference fuel cost of Rs8.5276 per

unit as per the notified tariff.

NEPRA stated that it would announce a detailed decision after further

scrutiny of the submitted data and analysis. The authority noted that

CPPA-G has consistently requested tariff reductions under FCA for

the last eight consecutive months.

If approved, the relief will be applicable to all categories of DISCO

consumers, excluding lifeline users, protected consumers, prepaid

meter holders, and electric vehicle charging stations. It will also not

apply to K-Electric consumers.

During the hearing, CPPA-G shared that a total of 6,945 GWh of electricity was generated in February. Major contributions came from hydel (27.12percent), nuclear (26.59pc), local coal (15.02%), and

RLNG (14.11%). Imported coal accounted for 1.56%, while wind and

solar energy contributed 2.50% and 1.22%, respectively.

The net electricity delivered to DISCOs after accounting for transmission

losses stood at 6,666 GWh.

NEPRA had earlier invited consumers and stakeholders to submit

their comments or objections in writing or during the hearing process.