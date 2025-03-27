NEPRA defers decision on Rs0.30 per unit tariff relief for power

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has deferred its decision on granting a Rs0.30 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs for February 2025 under the monthly Fuel Charges
Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.The proposal, submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) on behalf of power distribution
companies (DISCOs), was taken up during a public hearing held at NEPRA headquarters on Wednesday. The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar and attended by stakeholders from across the power sector.
According to CPPA-G’s request, the proposed reduction of Rs0.2984
per unit was based on actual fuel costs of Rs8.2292 per unit incurred
in February 2025, compared to the reference fuel cost of Rs8.5276 per
unit as per the notified tariff.
NEPRA stated that it would announce a detailed decision after further
scrutiny of the submitted data and analysis. The authority noted that
CPPA-G has consistently requested tariff reductions under FCA for
the last eight consecutive months.
If approved, the relief will be applicable to all categories of DISCO
consumers, excluding lifeline users, protected consumers, prepaid
meter holders, and electric vehicle charging stations. It will also not
apply to K-Electric consumers.
During the hearing, CPPA-G shared that a total of 6,945 GWh of electricity was generated in February. Major contributions came from hydel (27.12percent), nuclear (26.59pc), local coal (15.02%), and
RLNG (14.11%). Imported coal accounted for 1.56%, while wind and
solar energy contributed 2.50% and 1.22%, respectively.
The net electricity delivered to DISCOs after accounting for transmission
losses stood at 6,666 GWh.
NEPRA had earlier invited consumers and stakeholders to submit
their comments or objections in writing or during the hearing process.