Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China almost triple in first two months of 2025

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China have increased by 179.88% in the first two months of 2025, reflecting stronger agricultural trade relations between the two countries.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, reported that Pakistan exported 22,740 metric tonnes of sesame seeds worth $28.27 million in January and February 2025, compared to 5,998 metric tonnes valued at $10.10 million during the same period in 2024.

The significant increase highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in China’s sesame market, supported by improved product quality, more efficient trade processes, and rising consumer demand.

“Pakistan is one of the top sesame exporters to China, benefiting from the country’s expanding food industry and its demand for high-quality agricultural products,” Qadir stated.

He credited the surge to Pakistan’s favorable climatic conditions, improved farming techniques, and streamlined trade facilitation measures, positioning the country as a key supplier of sesame to China.