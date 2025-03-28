Sign inSubscribe
National savings mobilisation slows to Rs23.33bn in February

Net receipts fell from Rs31.16 bn in January as inflows into key schemes declined

By News Desk
National Savings

The net savings mobilized through National Savings Schemes (NSS) stood at Rs23.33 billion in February, down from Rs31.16 billion in the previous month, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) today.

The decline reflects reduced inflows into key savings instruments. While Regular Income Certificates (RIC) attracted Rs6.63 billion and Special Savings Certificates (SSC) saw Rs3.51 billion in fresh investments, the Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) recorded a net outflow of Rs1.03 billion, meaning more funds were withdrawn than deposited.

Prize Bonds added Rs2.55 billion to the total mobilization, while other NSS categories collectively received Rs11.67 billion, significantly lower than the Rs16.21 billion recorded in January.

NSS has historically been a key avenue for individual investors seeking secure returns. However, fluctuations in net receipts indicate changing investor behaviour, possibly influenced by interest rate trends and economic conditions.

NAB launches inquiry into alleged corruption in KP’s wheat procurement for 2024-2025
News Desk
News Desk

