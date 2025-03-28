Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan to receive $2.3bn under IMF agreements in total, Says IMF spokesperson

Disbursements to be made under EFF and RSF after Executive Board approval

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan is set to receive $2.3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) following recent Staff-Level Agreements (SLA), IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack announced.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Kozack confirmed that the IMF’s Executive Board had approved a 37-month, $7 billion EFF programme for Pakistan on September 25, 2024. The first review was completed on March 25, 2025, alongside an SLA for the RSF.

“Once approved by the IMF Executive Board, Pakistan will gain access to about $1 billion under the EFF,” she stated. “For the RSF, the agreement covers $1.3 billion, which will be disbursed in tranches over the programme’s duration.”

The IMF and Pakistan reached an SLA on Tuesday for the RSF, a new $1.3 billion climate resilience loan programme spanning 28 months. Additionally, $1 billion will be unlocked under the EFF, bringing total IMF disbursements to $2 billion.

These agreements followed discussions between the IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, and Pakistani authorities from February 24 to March 14 in Karachi and Islamabad. Analysts see the IMF programme as crucial, as it supports economic reforms while stabilising the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

