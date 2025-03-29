Sign inSubscribe
Elon Musk’s X recovers after brief U.S. outage

This marks the second outage in two days for X, owned by Elon Musk, following a disruption on Thursday that also affected Reddit

By Monitoring Desk

Social media giant X swiftly recovered from a brief outage on Friday that impacted thousands of users across the United States, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruption, which peaked at over 53,000 reported incidents by 2:46 p.m. ET, began easing around 3:10 p.m. ET. Downdetector, which aggregates user-submitted reports from multiple sources, indicated that the true number of affected users may have been higher.

This marks the second outage in two days for X, owned by Elon Musk, following a disruption on Thursday that also affected Reddit. Earlier this month, Musk attributed intermittent service issues to a cyberattack.

Despite these technical setbacks, X continues to maintain its position as a leading social media platform, though repeated outages could raise concerns over platform stability and cybersecurity.

