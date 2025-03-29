Sign inSubscribe
Federal Insurance Ombudsman provides financial relief of Rs2.32 billion to policyholders in 2024

FIO tackles insurance fraud, while FOSPAH resolves 82% of property deprivation cases; annual report presented to President Zardari 

By APP

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Mumtaz Ali Shah presented the institution’s annual report for 2024 to President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. 

The FIO chief informed the president that the organization had resolved 5,827 complaints, offering Rs2.32 billion in financial relief to policyholders. Shah also briefed the president on the institution’s efforts to combat maladministration and fraud in the insurance sector. 

In response, President Zardari emphasized the need for timely justice, particularly for policyholders from low-income backgrounds.

Later, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Ms. Fauzia Viqar, also met with President Zardari and presented the Annual Report 2024. 

The report highlighted that the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) resolved 673 cases in 2024. A key point of the report was the effective disposal of 139 out of 168 complaints related to women’s property deprivation, amounting to over 82% resolution. 

Ms. Viqar assured the president that FOSPAH was prioritizing the swift resolution of women’s property rights complaints.

