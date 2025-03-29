Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt cuts petrol price by Re1

Petrol now costs Rs254.63 per litre, while High-Speed Diesel stays at Rs258.64 per litre, effective from March 29.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Re1 per litre, effective from March 29. However, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) remains unchanged, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

Following this revision, petrol will be priced at Rs254.63 per litre, while HSD will continue to cost Rs258.64 per litre. These prices will remain in effect until April 15.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated the updated consumer prices based on fluctuations in international market rates, the notification explained.

Earlier, on March 15, the federal government decided to maintain the prices of all petroleum products at their current levels for the next fortnight.

Previous article
Google to pay $100 million to settle advertisers’ class action
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.