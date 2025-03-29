Govt cuts petrol price by Re1

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Re1 per litre, effective from March 29. However, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) remains unchanged, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

Following this revision, petrol will be priced at Rs254.63 per litre, while HSD will continue to cost Rs258.64 per litre. These prices will remain in effect until April 15.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated the updated consumer prices based on fluctuations in international market rates, the notification explained.

Earlier, on March 15, the federal government decided to maintain the prices of all petroleum products at their current levels for the next fortnight.