Trump open to trade deals after reciprocal tariffs take effect

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Friday that his administration is open to negotiating trade deals with countries seeking exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs.

However, he emphasized that any such agreements would only be considered after the reciprocal tariffs take effect on April 2.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed that several countries, including Britain, have approached the U.S. in an effort to secure exemptions from the impending tariffs. While he acknowledged the possibility of negotiations, he stressed that any deal must provide benefits to the U.S. economy.

“They want to make deals. It’s possible if we can get something for the deal,” Trump stated. “But yeah, I’m certainly open to that. If we can do something where we get something for it.”

When asked whether any agreements could be reached before the April 2 deadline, Trump dismissed the possibility, saying, “No, probably later. It’s a process.”

In addition to trade tariffs, Trump announced plans to introduce tariffs targeting the pharmaceutical industry, though he declined to provide specifics on the timing or tariff rates. This move could have significant implications for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, potentially reshaping trade dynamics in the industry.