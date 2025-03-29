Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump open to trade deals after reciprocal tariffs take effect

Trump says that any such agreements would only be considered after the reciprocal tariffs take effect on April 2

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Friday that his administration is open to negotiating trade deals with countries seeking exemptions from upcoming U.S. tariffs.

However, he emphasized that any such agreements would only be considered after the reciprocal tariffs take effect on April 2.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed that several countries, including Britain, have approached the U.S. in an effort to secure exemptions from the impending tariffs. While he acknowledged the possibility of negotiations, he stressed that any deal must provide benefits to the U.S. economy.

“They want to make deals. It’s possible if we can get something for the deal,” Trump stated. “But yeah, I’m certainly open to that. If we can do something where we get something for it.”

When asked whether any agreements could be reached before the April 2 deadline, Trump dismissed the possibility, saying, “No, probably later. It’s a process.”

In addition to trade tariffs, Trump announced plans to introduce tariffs targeting the pharmaceutical industry, though he declined to provide specifics on the timing or tariff rates. This move could have significant implications for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, potentially reshaping trade dynamics in the industry.

Previous article
Legal challenges mount against Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal
Next article
OpenAI must go for-profit by year-end to secure $40 billion SoftBank deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.