Universal Service Fund fails to start any projects in two years despite telecom contributions

Telecom operators contributed Rs26 billion to USF, but no projects initiated due to lack of industry representation on board

By Monitoring Desk

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has not initiated a single project in the past two years despite receiving billions in contributions from telecom operators. 

The fund, which is supported by mandatory contributions from telecom companies, has failed to make any progress on development initiatives.

Industry sources revealed that telecom revenue for the past two years amounted to Rs1.77 trillion, with operators contributing approximately Rs26 billion — 1.5% of their total revenue — to the USF. 

However, the absence of telecom industry representatives on the USF board has led to stalled progress and a lack of oversight on the fund’s activities.

Sources indicated that despite the substantial contributions from the telecom sector, no new projects have been launched under the USF, which is meant to promote connectivity in underserved areas. 

The lack of industry involvement in decision-making processes has been cited as a key factor in the delays and stagnation of the fund’s projects.

