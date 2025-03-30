Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

AJK cracks down on non-duty paid cigarette smuggling during Eid

Authorities impose Section 144 from March 31 to April 2 to prevent illicit activities

By Monitoring Desk

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has intensified enforcement measures to curb the smuggling of non-duty paid cigarettes into Pakistan, particularly during the Eid holidays.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 from March 31 to April 2 to prevent illicit activities, following intelligence reports that smugglers plan to exploit the holiday period to transport illegal cigarette consignments from Mirpur and Bhimber into Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue, Muhammad Ali Asghar, has directed strict surveillance and monitoring at key transit points to counter the illegal trade of raw tobacco and tobacco products. Earlier, the AJK Inland Revenue and Excise Department, with the assistance of local police, foiled an attempt to smuggle non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees from a prominent cigarette factory in Bhimber.

Officials confirmed that an Excise Mobile Squad in Bhimber intercepted a suspicious Loader Ford Wagon (registration number J-4796) carrying 70 cartons of Kisan brand cigarettes without the required legal documentation. Initial investigations revealed that the consignment had been loaded from the National Tobacco Factory in Bhimber and was destined for Nowshera Virkan.

Following the seizure, authorities took legal action against the cigarette manufacturer and sealed the factory premises. The AJK government has since reinforced its enforcement drive, implementing Section 144 to prevent further smuggling of non-duty paid cigarettes from Mirpur and Bhimber into Pakistan.

Previous article
Pakistan Airports Authority to build 25-storey headquarters in Islamabad
Next article
Punjab government releases public survey on environmental reforms
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Airports Authority to build 25-storey headquarters in Islamabad

The project aligns with PAA’s commitment to developing a sustainable and technologically advanced workspace

Guddu Barrage to undergo 30-day closure for maintenance

HBL-PSL-X ticket sales start online from April 3

CM Punjab orders strict action against overcharging transporters on Eid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.