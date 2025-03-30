Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CM Punjab orders strict action against overcharging transporters on Eid

DC Syed Musa Raza instructs administration teams to conduct operations, identifying and penalizing transporters imposing excessive fares

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Deputy Commissioners to take immediate measures to prevent transporters from overcharging passengers during Eid.

She emphasized strict enforcement of prescribed fares across all districts and ordered legal action against violators.

The Chief Minister instructed the Transport Department and relevant authorities to prominently display fare lists at all bus stands while ensuring cleanliness, proper seating arrangements, and adequate ventilation in waiting areas. She also stressed the importance of assigning field-checking duties to curb passenger exploitation, stating that any unfair fare hikes during Eid travel would not be tolerated.

Acting on these directives, the Lahore district administration launched a crackdown against bus terminals overcharging passengers. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, administration teams conducted late-night operations, identifying and penalizing transporters imposing excessive fares.

The intervention led to the immediate recovery of overcharged amounts, which were returned to affected travelers.

Previous article
FBR establishes special office to tackle revenue loopholes
Next article
HBL-PSL-X ticket sales start online from April 3
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.