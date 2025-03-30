CM Punjab orders strict action against overcharging transporters on Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Deputy Commissioners to take immediate measures to prevent transporters from overcharging passengers during Eid.

She emphasized strict enforcement of prescribed fares across all districts and ordered legal action against violators.

The Chief Minister instructed the Transport Department and relevant authorities to prominently display fare lists at all bus stands while ensuring cleanliness, proper seating arrangements, and adequate ventilation in waiting areas. She also stressed the importance of assigning field-checking duties to curb passenger exploitation, stating that any unfair fare hikes during Eid travel would not be tolerated.

Acting on these directives, the Lahore district administration launched a crackdown against bus terminals overcharging passengers. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, administration teams conducted late-night operations, identifying and penalizing transporters imposing excessive fares.

The intervention led to the immediate recovery of overcharged amounts, which were returned to affected travelers.