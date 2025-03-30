Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

DG NAB holds open court, hundreds seek justice for housing fraud

DG NAB directs upgrading the Sarmayadari Company scandal's Complaint Verification (CV) to the Inquiry stage

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has intensified its crackdown on fraudulent housing schemes and investment firms, as Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, conducted an open court (Khuli Kacheri) to address victims’ grievances.

Hundreds of complainants attended the session, seeking justice for financial losses and delayed property handovers.

Taking immediate action, DG NAB directed that the Complaint Verification (CV) process in the Sarmayadari Company scandal be upgraded to the Inquiry stage. He also ordered the placement of the accused individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL/PCL) to prevent them from fleeing the country.

To enhance transparency, a WhatsApp group was formed for victims, providing them with real-time updates on case developments.

The affected individuals included victims of Sarmayadari Company, Palm Vista Housing, Grand Avenue Housing, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-IV, Al-Jalil Garden, New Lahore City, and Eden City cases. Many have been waiting for years to reclaim their investments or receive their promised properties.

Addressing victims of the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing scandal, DG NAB assured them that all individuals who have paid over 50% of their dues will be allocated their plots or flats as per agreements with the housing society’s administration.

For the Grand Avenue Housing case, he instructed officials to file a case under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA). Additionally, he informed complainants that assets surrendered by the accused through Plea Bargain (PB) would soon be liquidated, with major developments expected soon.

The NAB Lahore’s intervention underscores its commitment to curbing financial fraud, expediting justice for victims, and ensuring accountability for those involved in housing scams.

Previous article
Punjab government releases public survey on environmental reforms
Next article
U.S. pushes French firms to comply with Trump’s DEI ban
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Airports Authority to build 25-storey headquarters in Islamabad

The project aligns with PAA’s commitment to developing a sustainable and technologically advanced workspace

Guddu Barrage to undergo 30-day closure for maintenance

HBL-PSL-X ticket sales start online from April 3

CM Punjab orders strict action against overcharging transporters on Eid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.