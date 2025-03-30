DG NAB holds open court, hundreds seek justice for housing fraud

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has intensified its crackdown on fraudulent housing schemes and investment firms, as Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, conducted an open court (Khuli Kacheri) to address victims’ grievances.

Hundreds of complainants attended the session, seeking justice for financial losses and delayed property handovers.

Taking immediate action, DG NAB directed that the Complaint Verification (CV) process in the Sarmayadari Company scandal be upgraded to the Inquiry stage. He also ordered the placement of the accused individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL/PCL) to prevent them from fleeing the country.

To enhance transparency, a WhatsApp group was formed for victims, providing them with real-time updates on case developments.

The affected individuals included victims of Sarmayadari Company, Palm Vista Housing, Grand Avenue Housing, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-IV, Al-Jalil Garden, New Lahore City, and Eden City cases. Many have been waiting for years to reclaim their investments or receive their promised properties.

Addressing victims of the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing scandal, DG NAB assured them that all individuals who have paid over 50% of their dues will be allocated their plots or flats as per agreements with the housing society’s administration.

For the Grand Avenue Housing case, he instructed officials to file a case under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA). Additionally, he informed complainants that assets surrendered by the accused through Plea Bargain (PB) would soon be liquidated, with major developments expected soon.

The NAB Lahore’s intervention underscores its commitment to curbing financial fraud, expediting justice for victims, and ensuring accountability for those involved in housing scams.