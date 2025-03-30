Sign inSubscribe
FBR establishes special office to tackle revenue loopholes

A notification issued by the FBR confirms the establishment of the new office along with two Directors (Special Initiatives – Customs)

ISLAMABAD: In a move to strengthen revenue collection and curb illicit trade practices, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set up the Office of the Director General (Special Initiatives – Customs).

The new office will focus on identifying loopholes in the revenue collection system, preventing misdeclaration and under-invoicing, and intensifying efforts against smuggling.

A notification issued by the FBR confirmed the establishment of the new office along with two Directors (Special Initiatives – Customs) at FBR headquarters. The newly created positions will work in close coordination with field formations to streamline revenue collection processes and eliminate potential revenue losses.

The Director General (Special Initiatives – Customs) will also liaise with other ministries, divisions, and provincial authorities on customs-related matters. Additionally, the office will play a crucial role in removing professional bottlenecks and obstructions that hinder tax collection.

The office will be responsible for strengthening coordination and information-sharing mechanisms with field formations and government departments. It will identify weaknesses in the revenue collection system and propose remedial measures.

The new department will also focus on strategies to combat misdeclaration, under-invoicing, and fraudulent trade practices. Furthermore, it will assist Customs Academy Pakistan in developing specialized training programs for customs officials to enhance their ability to tackle these challenges.

