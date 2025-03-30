FBR launches new office to tackle smuggling and revenue loss

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has inaugurated the Office of the Director General (Special Initiatives – Customs) to address critical issues in the country’s revenue collection system, focusing on eliminating misdeclaration, under-invoicing, and smuggling activities.

A recent FBR notification, issued on Friday, reveals that the establishment of this office has been approved by the Competent Authority. The office will be led by the Director General (Special Initiatives – Customs), supported by two Directors at FBR Headquarters, with a mandate to collaborate with field formations to detect and rectify potential weaknesses in the revenue collection process.

This new office will spearhead efforts to prevent mis-declaration and under-invoicing while also enhancing the fight against smuggling. By addressing these challenges, the initiative aims to remove professional bottlenecks and streamline tax collection efforts, ultimately preventing significant revenue loss to the national treasury.

The Director General (Special Initiatives – Customs) will also engage with other Ministries, Divisions, and Departments on relevant customs matters as required.

Key responsibilities for the Director General and Directors (Special Initiatives – Customs) include:

Coordinating with field formations, other government agencies, and provincial authorities on customs issues.

Identifying and addressing loopholes in the revenue collection system, and recommending corrective measures.

Proposing solutions to eliminate mis-declaration and under-invoicing practices.

Advising the Customs Academy Pakistan on developing specialized courses and workshops to raise awareness among customs officers about mis-declaration and under-invoicing.

Through these measures, the FBR aims to bolster customs enforcement and significantly enhance national revenue generation.