Google Play Store update to impact 1 billion phones, disabling Google Wallet and banking apps

ISLAMABAD: Google is set to introduce significant changes to Android’s security framework in a bid to close the privacy gap between Android and iPhone. While these changes are aimed at enhancing user safety, they could create problems for users with older devices, as they may lose access to Google Wallet, banking apps, and other essential features unless they upgrade to newer models.

Google recently confirmed that it will be overhauling the Play Integrity API, a tool that developers use to prevent fraud, bots, and unauthorized app usage. According to Google, apps utilizing this API have already seen an 80% reduction in misuse. The update is designed to make the Play Integrity API faster, more secure, and privacy-focused. However, it will only be available for devices running Android 13 or higher, creating a clear divide between supported and legacy devices. This shift could cause issues for many users, particularly with apps like Google Wallet and various banking apps that rely on the API.

The changes to the Play Integrity API will alter how apps perform on different versions of Android. Developers will now be able to restrict app functionality for devices running Android 12 or older. This means that users with older phones may experience limited app features or lose access to them entirely once the update is rolled out. Google has announced that these security requirements will become mandatory within the next two months.

Currently, approximately 35% of Android phones are still operating on Android 12 or earlier versions, meaning millions of users could be affected by these changes, facing reduced app functionality or increased security risks.

Google also highlighted the dangers of sideloading apps from sources outside the Play Store. Its latest findings indicate that Android malware is over 50 times more likely to be present in apps downloaded through browsers or messaging apps compared to those obtained from Google Play. To combat this threat, Google is enhancing Play Protect to provide stronger security for apps from all sources.

With roughly 500 million Android devices no longer receiving updates, these phones are already vulnerable. Another 500 million phones still receive limited support but will likely face reduced app functionality due to the upcoming changes. If your device runs anything older than Android 13, the new updates could mean losing access to important app features, facing security vulnerabilities, or experiencing compatibility issues with essential services. To ensure a secure and fully functional Android experience, upgrading to a supported device may soon become a necessity, not just an option.