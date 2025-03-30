Sign inSubscribe
Guddu Barrage to undergo 30-day closure for maintenance

The administration will gradually raise the gates to halt water release, with normal operations resuming after the maintenance period

By Monitoring Desk

SUKKUR: Water flow from all canals originating at Guddu Barrage will be suspended for 30 days, as authorities undertake essential maintenance and repairs.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the closure will begin at midnight on March 31 and continue until midnight on April 30. The Guddu Barrage administration will gradually raise the gates to halt water release, with normal operations resuming after the maintenance period.

The shutdown will affect key irrigation channels, including the Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder, Desert Pat Feeder, and Rainee Canal, disrupting water supply to agricultural lands. During this period, routine inspections, infrastructure reinforcements, and critical repairs will be carried out to ensure the long-term efficiency and safety of the irrigation system.

Farmers and agricultural communities relying on these canals have been advised to adjust their irrigation schedules to minimize the impact on crops and livestock. The annual closure is a routine measure to address system wear and optimize water distribution before the next farming season.

