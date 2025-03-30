HBL-PSL-X ticket sales start online from April 3

LAHORE: Tickets for HBL-PSL-X will be available for online purchase starting Thursday, April 3, as preparations for the marquee event enter the final stage.

The tournament is set to begin on April 11, featuring six teams competing across four cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The final match will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

Physical ticket sales will commence from April 7 at designated TCS express centers, while fans who purchase tickets online can either collect them from TCS pickup centers or opt for home delivery.

Ticket prices have been set at an affordable rate, with general tickets priced at Rs 650 across all venues. For the opening match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, ticket prices will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 8,500.

As part of the PCB’s initiative to boost fan engagement, a ticket raffle will be held during each match, offering exciting prizes to spectators.