Punjab government releases public survey on environmental reforms

LAHORE: The Punjab government has released a public survey report titled “Echoes of the Wild,” showcasing citizen feedback on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental, forestry, and wildlife conservation initiatives.

This marks the first survey of its kind, capturing public opinion on key environmental reforms in the province.

According to the survey conducted by Earth People Global, an international organization working in conservation for the past 14 years, 59% of respondents acknowledged CM Maryam Nawaz’s eco-friendly policies, appreciating her focus on neglected environmental areas. A significant 65% of Punjab’s citizens rated the government’s efforts in forestry and fisheries as “excellent,” while 64% recognized the positive reforms in wildlife protection.

Public participation emerged as a key trend, with 70% of respondents expressing willingness to voluntarily support environmental initiatives. Lal Suhanra National Park was identified as the most popular site for conservation efforts, followed by Changa Manga and Chashma Barrage Wildlife areas.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents praised government measures against illegal hunting and wildlife trade.

The survey pinpointed deforestation, habitat destruction, climate change, and pollution as the most critical threats to Punjab’s wildlife. In response, the Punjab government has announced new initiatives, including wildlife clubs in schools and colleges, Urban Wildlife Rescue Centers in every district headquarters, and a reward system for reporting illegal hunting activities.

Additionally, the survey reflected overwhelming public support for projects such as the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign, land reclamation from illegal encroachments, and legal reforms aimed at strengthening conservation efforts. The Punjab government plans to use these insights to further develop its environmental policies.