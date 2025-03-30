Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab government releases public survey on environmental reforms

Public participation emerges as a key trend, with 70% of respondents expressing willingness to voluntarily support environmental initiatives

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has released a public survey report titled “Echoes of the Wild,” showcasing citizen feedback on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental, forestry, and wildlife conservation initiatives.

This marks the first survey of its kind, capturing public opinion on key environmental reforms in the province.

According to the survey conducted by Earth People Global, an international organization working in conservation for the past 14 years, 59% of respondents acknowledged CM Maryam Nawaz’s eco-friendly policies, appreciating her focus on neglected environmental areas. A significant 65% of Punjab’s citizens rated the government’s efforts in forestry and fisheries as “excellent,” while 64% recognized the positive reforms in wildlife protection.

Public participation emerged as a key trend, with 70% of respondents expressing willingness to voluntarily support environmental initiatives. Lal Suhanra National Park was identified as the most popular site for conservation efforts, followed by Changa Manga and Chashma Barrage Wildlife areas.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents praised government measures against illegal hunting and wildlife trade.

The survey pinpointed deforestation, habitat destruction, climate change, and pollution as the most critical threats to Punjab’s wildlife. In response, the Punjab government has announced new initiatives, including wildlife clubs in schools and colleges, Urban Wildlife Rescue Centers in every district headquarters, and a reward system for reporting illegal hunting activities.

Additionally, the survey reflected overwhelming public support for projects such as the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign, land reclamation from illegal encroachments, and legal reforms aimed at strengthening conservation efforts. The Punjab government plans to use these insights to further develop its environmental policies.

Previous article
AJK cracks down on non-duty paid cigarette smuggling during Eid
Next article
DG NAB holds open court, hundreds seek justice for housing fraud
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Airports Authority to build 25-storey headquarters in Islamabad

The project aligns with PAA’s commitment to developing a sustainable and technologically advanced workspace

Guddu Barrage to undergo 30-day closure for maintenance

HBL-PSL-X ticket sales start online from April 3

CM Punjab orders strict action against overcharging transporters on Eid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.