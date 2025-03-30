Sign inSubscribe
Ramadan 2025 marks second-highest returns for PSX since 2015, reports brokerage house

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The month of Ramadan in 2025 delivered the second-best returns for the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) since 2015, according to a report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL). During this period, the KSE-100 Index posted a return of 5.2%.

AHL highlighted that, historically, the average return during Ramadan since 2015 has been 1.3%. However, Ramadan 2024 had seen the best performance, with the KSE-100 surging by 6.9%.

In March 2025, the KSE-100 maintained a positive momentum, reaching an all-time intra-day high of 119,000 points, largely driven by optimism surrounding ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The index closed at 117,806.74 points on the final trading session of March 2025, marking a gain of over 4,500 points from 113,251.67 points at the end of February.

