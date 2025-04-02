Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dollar falls as markets brace for Trump’s tariff announcement

The dollar index declined 0.2% to 103.98, adding to its 3.1% slump in March, which was its worst monthly showing since November 2022

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited details of President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, which could disrupt global trade and financial markets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.2% to 103.98, extending its decline after posting a 3.1% loss in March—its worst monthly performance since November 2022.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0825, while the British pound edged up 0.1% to $1.2940 ahead of a White House announcement at 2000 GMT, where Trump is expected to unveil steep new import duties. The dollar was little changed against the yen at 149.53 as investors sought safety in the Japanese currency. The Australian dollar climbed 0.3% to $0.6296, with investors turning to currencies perceived as less exposed to tariffs.

Trump has dubbed April 2 as “Liberation Day,” with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirming that reciprocal tariffs will take effect immediately on countries that impose duties on U.S. goods. The Washington Post reported that Trump’s aides are considering a plan to impose a broad 20% tariff hike on imports from nearly all countries rather than targeting specific nations or products.

“The dollar is starting ‘Liberation Day’ on the back foot, and markets are likely pricing in a potential last-minute reversal on tariffs,” said Helen Given, director of trading at Monex USA. She noted that inconsistencies in the White House’s messaging on trade barriers have led to cautious positioning among traders.

Despite the dollar’s decline, it gained 0.2% against the Canadian dollar to C$1.4328 and climbed 0.3% against the Mexican peso to 20.406 pesos. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed strategies to counter U.S. trade actions, according to Carney’s office.

Economic data had little impact on the dollar, as traders remained focused on tariffs. The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased by 155,000 in March, surpassing the 115,000 forecast. However, weak U.S. manufacturing data and rising inflation concerns have fueled fears of an economic slowdown, adding pressure on the dollar.

“While a 20% blanket tariff could theoretically support the U.S. dollar, markets are more concerned about the risk of stagflation in the U.S. economy,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that the planned U.S. tariffs could significantly impact global trade, potentially slowing worldwide economic growth. As markets await Trump’s announcement, volatility in the currency market remains elevated.

Previous article
Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports
Next article
Oil prices rise as investors focus on potential trade war impact
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Trump to go ahead with tariffs as nervous world braces for...

WASHINGTON: The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is set to impose new tariffs on Wednesday, though specific details regarding the...

Minister Ahsan urges Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia to boost trade ties

Oil prices rise as investors focus on potential trade war impact

Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.