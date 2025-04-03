51 FIA employees dismissed for alleged involvement with human traffickers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismissed 51 employees over the past three years for allegedly colluding with human traffickers, The News reported.

The majority of these dismissals occurred in 2024, with 41 employees removed from their posts, while four were dismissed in 2023 and six in 2022.

According to details shared with parliament, the 2024 dismissals included individuals such as Muhammad Aqib, Samina Rashid, Habib Ahmed, and numerous others, totaling 41 in all.

In 2023, four employees were dismissed, including Saad Anwar, Kamran Waheed, and others. The six dismissals in 2022 were related to employees with ties to human traffickers, including Gulzar Ahmed, Shahida Yasmin, and others.

These actions were taken following investigations into alleged corruption and improper associations within the FIA, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within the agency’s operations.