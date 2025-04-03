Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal borrowing drops 66% as SBP profits, foreign inflows ease budget deficit

Government borrowing from domestic banks declines to Rs 1.386 trillion; SBP transfer boosts fiscal position

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government’s borrowing for budgetary support from domestic banks declined by 66% during the first eight and a half months of fiscal year 2025, totaling Rs 1.386 trillion, down from Rs 4.06 trillion during the same period last fiscal year, according to a news report.

This sharp reduction is attributed to higher foreign inflows and record profits from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The government borrowed Rs 116 billion from the central bank for budgetary support, a notable shift from the net retirement of Rs 408 billion in the previous year. 

The bulk of the borrowing came from scheduled banks, as the IMF has imposed restrictions on borrowing from the SBP. However, borrowing from scheduled banks dropped to Rs 1.27 trillion, 71% lower than the Rs 4.4 trillion borrowed during the same period last fiscal year.

This reduction in domestic borrowing has been attributed to the transfer of over Rs 3.4 trillion in record profits from the SBP, which has helped ease the government’s debt burden and reduce its reliance on domestic loans. 

The lower-than-targeted revenue collection forced the government to rely more on domestic banks to finance the fiscal deficit, but the large SBP profits have provided significant relief.

Meanwhile, provincial governments have repaid more than double the amount to the SBP and scheduled banks compared to the previous year. From July 2024 to March 14, 2025, provincial repayments totaled Rs 735.58 billion, up from Rs 312.36 billion in the same period last year. 

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab repaid Rs 38.75 billion, Rs 77.43 billion, Rs 226 billion, and Rs 187 billion, respectively. Additionally, the AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan governments repaid Rs 39 billion and Rs 12 billion, respectively.

Previous article
Govt to announce Rs8 per unit electricity price reduction today
Next article
KP demands Rs75 billion in Net Hydel Profit dues from federal government
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Minister Ahsan urges Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia to boost trade...

JEDDAH: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, called on the Pakistani business community in Saudi Arabia to take an...

Oil prices rise as investors focus on potential trade war impact

Dollar falls as markets brace for Trump’s tariff announcement

Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.