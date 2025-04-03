Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to announce Rs8 per unit electricity price reduction today

Power tariff cut follows strategic reforms and IMF approval; PTV fee elimination also planned by July 2025

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government is set to announce a long-awaited decrease in electricity prices today [Thursday], with the new rate expected to be reduced by Rs8 per unit. A key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, featuring federal ministers and senior officials, will focus on reforms in the energy sector that have facilitated this price reduction.

This price reduction is part of Prime Minister Sharif’s broader economic strategy aimed at alleviating financial pressure on consumers while ensuring adherence to IMF guidelines, signaling a significant move to ease public discontent amid the country’s economic challenges.

The anticipated cut is also the result of multiple strategic measures, including the termination of agreements with six Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the renegotiation of contracts with 16 other IPPs under a take-and-pay model. 

Additionally, converting bagasse power plants’ currency from US dollars to Pakistani rupees and reducing the return on equity (ROE) for government power plants to 13% have been critical in recalibrating electricity tariffs.

The tariff adjustment also considers the recent decline in global oil prices, which has saved the government approximately Rs168 billion. This saving is expected to help achieve an additional Rs1.30 cut in power tariffs.

The IMF is expected to endorse the reduction, acknowledging the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, including freezing fuel prices for three months. 

Furthermore, the government plans to make Rs6 of the Rs8 reduction permanent in electricity pricing. Reports also suggest the potential removal of the Rs35 Pakistan Television (PTV) fee on electricity bills, with implementation expected by July 2025.

Previous article
Trump to go ahead with tariffs as nervous world braces for trade war
Next article
Federal borrowing drops 66% as SBP profits, foreign inflows ease budget deficit
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Minister Ahsan urges Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia to boost trade...

JEDDAH: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, called on the Pakistani business community in Saudi Arabia to take an...

Oil prices rise as investors focus on potential trade war impact

Dollar falls as markets brace for Trump’s tariff announcement

Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.