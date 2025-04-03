Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP demands Rs75 billion in Net Hydel Profit dues from federal government

CM Gandapur urges PM Sharif to resolve outstanding NHP payments

By News Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has formally addressed the issue of the province’s outstanding Net Hydel Profit (NHP) dues with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Gandapur pointed to constitutional provisions, particularly Article 161(2), which mandates the allocation of revenues from hydropower plants to the entitled provinces.

As per reports, the Chief Minister highlighted that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) is responsible for determining the NHP rate. The Qazi Committee Methodology (KCM), approved by the CCI in 1991, established the NHP formula, leading to the first payment of Rs. 6 billion to the then-North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in 1992. This methodology was later endorsed by the National Finance Commission (NFC) and the Supreme Court in 1997. However, inconsistencies in payments have led to accumulated dues of Rs. 75 billion for the province.

The letter also detailed how an interim arrangement, ratified by the CCI in 2016, set the NHP rate at Rs. 1.10 per kilowatt-hour with a 5% annual indexation. 

Despite these agreements, the payments to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been irregular, prompting the provincial government to push for full implementation of the KCM formula.

Gandapur further referred to a 2019 committee report that verified the province was owed Rs. 128 billion in NHP for the financial year 2016-17. 

He urged the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of the out-of-the-box committee, formed to address these payments, in order to ensure a fair and constitutional resolution. 

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would lead efforts to resolve the matter in the province’s favor.

Previous article
Federal borrowing drops 66% as SBP profits, foreign inflows ease budget deficit
Next article
51 FIA employees dismissed for alleged involvement with human traffickers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Minister Ahsan urges Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia to boost trade...

JEDDAH: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, called on the Pakistani business community in Saudi Arabia to take an...

Oil prices rise as investors focus on potential trade war impact

Dollar falls as markets brace for Trump’s tariff announcement

Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.